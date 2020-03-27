Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

