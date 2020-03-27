Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 27th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. 19,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.