Brokerages Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $6.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,824.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $55.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.95 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

