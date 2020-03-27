Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will report $40.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.29 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $166.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $168.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.01 million, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $8.36 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,072,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 139,850 shares during the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

