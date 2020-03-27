Brokerages Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CY. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

CY opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.42 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,280,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,740,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,578 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

