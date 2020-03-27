Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.56 Million

Brokerages expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to report sales of $583.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $609.90 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $635.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

ERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

ERI stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

