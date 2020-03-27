Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.44. Energizer posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Energizer by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,269.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 315.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

