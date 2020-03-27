Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $451.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $474.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $450.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

HGV opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 578,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $36,841,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 941.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,997,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

