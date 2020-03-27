Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 379,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,692,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $25.51 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -141.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

