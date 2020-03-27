Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $884.99 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

