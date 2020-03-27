Brokerages Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post $357.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.18 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $251.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.52.

Shares of SAM opened at $354.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.15.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,711 shares of company stock worth $32,742,528. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

