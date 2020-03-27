Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to Post $9.44 EPS

Analysts predict that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce earnings of $9.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Cable One reported earnings of $7.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $41.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.08 to $44.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $45.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.04 to $52.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded down $29.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,464.01. 2,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,573.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.48. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One has a 1 year low of $973.05 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

