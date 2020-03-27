Brokerages Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce sales of $11.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.91 billion and the lowest is $11.72 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $48.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 billion to $48.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.82 billion to $51.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $454.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.14 and its 200-day moving average is $469.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $343.15 and a 52-week high of $546.54.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

