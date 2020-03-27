Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of CHCT opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

