Brokerages Expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). ConforMIS posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

CFMS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.26. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ConforMIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

