Brokerages Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.52 Million

Brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce $440.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.42 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $266.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHC. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

DHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $880.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

