Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

HR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

