Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

HEP stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

