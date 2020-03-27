Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 50,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

