Brokerages Expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:IBN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 12,413,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.88. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

