Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post sales of $854.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $855.77 million. Illumina posted sales of $846.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.81.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $274.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

