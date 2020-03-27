Brokerages Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $942.55 Million

Brokerages expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post sales of $942.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $908.10 million and the highest is $973.90 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $913.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

