Brokerages Expect Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

