Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Post $9.07 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $947.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $9.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,712. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $370.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $613.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.86. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

