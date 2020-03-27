Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $75.35 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

