Brokers Issue Forecasts for Concho Resources Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year.

CXO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 626,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,147,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

