Brokers Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Mining Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

EDV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.61. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

