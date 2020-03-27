Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE NGT opened at C$67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.90. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1 year low of C$40.01 and a 1 year high of C$70.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

