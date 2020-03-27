Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 4.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

