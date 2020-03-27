Brokers Offer Predictions for McEwen Mining Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 124,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

