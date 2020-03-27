Brokers Set Expectations for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%.

FMBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

