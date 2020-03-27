Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,632,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $6,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,855,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 39,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,263,000 after acquiring an additional 615,094 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 724,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are going to split on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

