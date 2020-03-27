BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter.

RA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

