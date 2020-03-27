Brooks Automation (BRKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS):

3/27/2020 – Brooks Automation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

3/26/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/19/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

2/13/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 11,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.51. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 453,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 380,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

