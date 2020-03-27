Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

