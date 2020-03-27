BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

