Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Bruker worth $38,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.