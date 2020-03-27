Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) vs. F&M Bank (NASDAQ:FMBM) Head to Head Analysis

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for F&M Bank and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F&M Bank and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $48.13 million 1.24 $4.51 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.03 $59.20 million $3.10 8.97

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Risk and Volatility

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 9.37% 5.25% 0.56% Bryn Mawr Bank 21.49% 10.56% 1.29%

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats F&M Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

