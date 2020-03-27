BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. 2,888,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,998. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.