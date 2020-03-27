BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.