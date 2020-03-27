BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

OSPN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Onespan alerts:

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $17.05 on Friday. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onespan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onespan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth about $3,964,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.