BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $9.93 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $7,334.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.04721325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.