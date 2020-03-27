Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$48.39 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

