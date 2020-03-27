Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

BURL stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.61. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

