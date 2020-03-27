Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 8,264 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. XOMA Corp has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

