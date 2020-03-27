C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.