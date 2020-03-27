C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $9,028,000. Palo Capital increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 22,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management now owns 178,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 47,920 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.