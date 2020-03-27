C Partners Holding GmbH Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

C Partners Holding GmbH cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.