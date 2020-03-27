Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Update

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,800 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 27th total of 699,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,083,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. 340,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,043. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

