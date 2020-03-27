Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $824,256.80 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $824,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,445,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

